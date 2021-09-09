iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.45

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.45 and last traded at $72.45, with a volume of 366970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.81.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,384,000 after purchasing an additional 574,622 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 17,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

