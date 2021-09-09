ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNVVY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CNVVY stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

