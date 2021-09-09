Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADYEY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank cut Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Adyen stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93. Adyen has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

