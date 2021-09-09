Argent Trust Co Makes New Investment in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Argent Trust Co owned 0.32% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLNG opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $120.56 million, a P/E ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 5.44%.

Stabilis Solutions Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

