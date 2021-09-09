Argent Trust Co Has $503,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $550.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $558.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.91.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total value of $320,155.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,941 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,343 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

