Argent Trust Co Grows Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Trustmark by 18.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Trustmark during the first quarter valued at $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at $926,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 90.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 113,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Trustmark by 48.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

