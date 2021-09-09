nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 2,941.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,897 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $39,756,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 112.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,724 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $32,638,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 50.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NVT opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.55 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.