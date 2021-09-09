7,595 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,156,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,215,000 after purchasing an additional 90,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of GSIE opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

