Argent Trust Co Has $328,000 Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.12. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

