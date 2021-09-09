Raymond James Boosts ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target to $286.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $286.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

ICUI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $260.00 on Thursday. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $176.18 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

