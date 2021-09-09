PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $163.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $181.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s previous close.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $151.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.68. PPG Industries has a one year low of $116.95 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

