Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 55.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APEN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of APEN opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $276.70 million, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 2.21. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 243.14% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $173,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,122 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,061.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 181,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

