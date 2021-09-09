Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $57.42 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $57.86. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

