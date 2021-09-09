Akash Network (AKT) Hits Market Capitalization of $308.44 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $3.97 or 0.00008569 BTC on popular exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $308.44 million and $1.38 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 155,996,122 coins and its circulating supply is 77,718,406 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

