Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $209.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.20.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. Research analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 116.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ontrak by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ontrak by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTRK shares. Cowen downgraded Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

