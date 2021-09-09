Sandy Spring Bank Buys 230 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 135.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 912,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,465,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

In related news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $431,204.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,574 shares in the company, valued at $431,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $17,188,528.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 757,238 shares of company stock valued at $56,680,575.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -101.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.32. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

