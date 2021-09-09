Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $237,000 in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,508 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 27.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,567 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STM stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

