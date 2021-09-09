Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after buying an additional 3,475,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after buying an additional 2,946,033 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,098,000 after buying an additional 2,532,438 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,279,000 after buying an additional 1,673,302 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

NYSE CL opened at $77.78 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

