Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 441,047 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,884,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,955,000 after purchasing an additional 399,068 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 602,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 382,091 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.