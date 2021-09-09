Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,989 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after buying an additional 2,858,483 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 18,481.8% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Southern by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,747 shares of company stock worth $5,645,434. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $67.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average is $63.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

