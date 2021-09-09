PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Market Cap Tops $3.94 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $3.94 million and $277,415.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00060338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00168141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.76 or 0.00728202 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

