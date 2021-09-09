Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRL stock opened at $445.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.82. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $450.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.13.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

