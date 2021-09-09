SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Boosted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

SPDW opened at $37.79 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

