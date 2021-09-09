Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,388 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 108.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 45,505 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $208.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.31.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

