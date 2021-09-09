New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDU. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,000.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

