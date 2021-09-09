Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 145 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Amgen by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after buying an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after buying an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $220.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.26 and its 200 day moving average is $240.37. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.60.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

