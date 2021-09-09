Mary Lake Ph D. Polan Sells 6,167 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $140.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $288.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Quidel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Quidel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

