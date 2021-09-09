Piper Sandler Raises Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $43.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.99.

Get Intapp alerts:

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $37.22 on Thursday. Intapp has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $40.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $6,300,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $758,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $4,643,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $4,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.