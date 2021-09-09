The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Shares of Origin Materials stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 257.95, a current ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.18) by $4.90. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Materials will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim bought 10,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Richardson bought 20,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $121,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,854,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,854,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,640,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.