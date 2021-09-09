Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang Sells 6,350 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $769,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $122.75 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after buying an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after buying an additional 239,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

