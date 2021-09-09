AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. AeroVironment updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $105.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 109.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total transaction of $779,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

