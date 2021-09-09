Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Korn Ferry updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.44 EPS.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $76.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

