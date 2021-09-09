ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 130.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Molecular Templates worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $360.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 359.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 119,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,867,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,069,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.