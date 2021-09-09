ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 55,900 Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 55,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $6,739,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $2,609,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $1,457,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $1,394,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $1,015,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.77 million, a PE ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

