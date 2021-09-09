ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 428,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 221,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,274,000 after purchasing an additional 173,976 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 115,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBA opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $757.70 million, a PE ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

