ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,586,000 after purchasing an additional 625,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after buying an additional 424,778 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 79.9% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 273,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after buying an additional 121,575 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 672,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,744,000 after buying an additional 105,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 449.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 101,390 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,450. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO opened at $25.15 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

