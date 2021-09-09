Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 409 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 881 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,661 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $106.59 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average is $120.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.