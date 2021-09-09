Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cousins Properties worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,043,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,956,000 after buying an additional 113,935 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 694.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,374,000 after buying an additional 269,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $40.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

