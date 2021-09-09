Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $129.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.88 and its 200-day moving average is $136.06.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

