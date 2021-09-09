Swiss National Bank Sells 13,000 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $19,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

KSS opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

