PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB opened at $161.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.66. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

