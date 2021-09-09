Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Carter’s worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 469.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,716,000 after buying an additional 664,856 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after buying an additional 538,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after buying an additional 358,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth $27,225,000.

CRI opened at $98.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $76.89 and a one year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

