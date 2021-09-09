Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 177.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,756,000 after purchasing an additional 674,766 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in FMC by 200.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after acquiring an additional 591,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FMC by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after acquiring an additional 452,341 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $96.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.55. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

