Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $103,015,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,410,000 after buying an additional 1,660,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,830,000 after buying an additional 1,184,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,713,000 after buying an additional 1,044,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,743,000 after buying an additional 547,724 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

HPP stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -692.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.