ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 121,881 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 94.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121,881 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $39.37 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FORM. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

