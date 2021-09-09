Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.83. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $65.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on SCI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,943,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,141.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,527.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

