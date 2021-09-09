Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,216,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,757,659.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 63,752 shares of company stock valued at $718,805 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STKS opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.99 million, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STKS. TheStreet raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

