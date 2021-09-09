Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $585,000 in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $116.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $120.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day moving average is $77.39.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

