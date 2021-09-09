Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $103,000 Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,454 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in News were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in News during the second quarter worth $1,073,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in News by 29.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after buying an additional 85,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of News by 32.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 40,319 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $22.08 on Thursday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

