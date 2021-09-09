Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $221,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 34.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 92.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock opened at $87.57 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average is $89.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.